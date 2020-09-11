‘LHH’ Star Tommie Lee ‘Absolutely Hates’ 50 Cent Because He Blocked Her

Instagram/WENN/Sheri Determan

Dubbing the ‘In Da Club’ rapper a ‘hater’ and an ‘a**hole,’ the reality TV star explains that she got blocked after sending him a DM to ask whether she could star on ‘Power’.

The list of celebrities who think badly of 50 Cent has increased. This time, Tommie Lee is the one who called out the actor and rapper through an Instagram Live stream as she revealed that Fiddy blocked her on social media after she asked him whether or not she could star on his show “Power“.

During the stream on Friday, September 11, the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star discussed this after a fan asked about her interest in TV shows and movies. In response to that, Tommie let it be known that she really loves “Power”, but not the creator. “I absolutely hate 50 Cent,” so she said.

Recalling her experience with the “In Da Club” rapper, Tommie said that she sent Fiddy a DM asking whether or not she could star as the girlfriend of Omari Hardwick‘s character Ghost. However, instead of politely declining, he blocked her. “All I said was. I had DM’d him. All I said was, ‘I got a idea for ‘Power.’ I could be Ghost’s girlfriend,” she said. “I just wanted to throw that out there. That motherf**ker blocked me. Such an a**hole and I think I would have done really good on ‘Power’.”

When one person said Fiddy is a hater, Tommie agreed, "Yeah, he is a hater. We know he's an a**hole."





Fiddy has yet to comment on this. However, looking back at his past beefs, it probably won’t be long until the “Candy” spitter gave Tommie a response.

Even though Tommie could not land a role on “Power”, she still managed to enter the filming industry after getting casted in “True to the Game 3” alongside Jeremy Meeks. It’s reported that the movie is already in production and is set to be released in the first quarter of 2021.