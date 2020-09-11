Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Welcome ‘a Dream Baby Boy’

WENN

Congratulations are in order for the former ‘Gossip Girl’ actress and her actor husband as the celebrity couple have welcomed their second child together.

Leighton Meester and her husband Adam Brody have quietly welcomed their second child.

According to editors at The Sun, during an appearance on Twitch show, “The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular” last weekend (5-6Sep20), Adam confirmed the happy news to seven other participants.

When one of the gamers said, “Adam, you have a new baby,” “The OC” star confirmed the “Single Parents” co-stars had welcomed a little boy.

“I have a new – yeah, since last I played I have a new kid,” he said during the “Hold the Phone Comedy” channel series on the live streaming service. “I have a boy and he’s a dream, he’s a dream boy.”

Leighton and Adam’s newborn son is the couple’s second child, they already have a four-year-old daughter, Arlo Day.

News of the former “Gossip Girl” star’s pregnancy first emerged back in April (20) when she displayed her baby bump during a family walk in Los Angeles.

Adam and Leighton wed in 2014.