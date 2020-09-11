Larsa Pippen Suffers Nip Slip During West Hollywood Outing

Instagram



Larsa Pippen revealed more than what she bargained more when she stepped out in West Hollywood on Thursday night, September 10. The former “The Real Housewives of Miami” star suffered a nip slip when she made her way into the popular eatery Catch with her friend Rosci Diaz.

Despite the embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, Larsa didn’t seem to be all bothered in some photos that surfaced on the Internet. Instead, the former wife of Scottie Pippen looked all confident in a black leather top that exposed her sheer camouflage-print tank top. She paired the daring outfit with matching leather pants and high heels.

Her wardrobe malfunction arrived amid rumors that she fell out with her longtime best friend Kim Kardashian. These rumors first sparked after fans noticed that Kim and her whole family unfollowed Larsa on social media. In addition to that, Larsa deleted all posts of her and the popular family from her page. She also did not wish Khloe Kardashian a happy birthday when the latter turned 34 last June.

Further fueling the rumors, E! News reported, “The friendship just naturally grew apart over a period of time because life happens. Kim is focused on matters at home–getting Kanye West healthy, her four young kids, law school, and juggling her businesses.”

Larsa herself appeared to address the rumors after Kanye name-dropped her during one of his social media rants. “I woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media,” she said at the time. “I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life… Praying that everybody finds peace in their own lives and focus on what brings THEM happiness.”