Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner on Their Different Childhoods

2. Kourtney’s Reaction to Kendall’s James Corden Appearance

While the Kardashian-Jenners fight like every other family, Kendall noted that they’re “a package deal.” Because of this, the siblings know that their personal actions affect the group.

“When one of us does something it kind of reflects on all of us,” the 24-year-old model explained. “Anything that we all do it’s all of our problems.”

Case in point: When Kendall ranked her siblings’ parenting styles on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Kourtney shared, “Kendall recently said something that I wasn’t happy about. She went on James Corden and they said, ‘Rate your siblings in order of Best Parent to Worst Parent.’ And I saw her right after at a party.”

Per Kourtney, Kendall told her it was “a joke” and that she didn’t mean it. Kendall, however, remembered the conversation differently.

“I went up to you, because I was like, ‘I’m gonna put Rob first and then the rest I’m just gonna throw them out there,'” Kendall recalled. “I swear to god, this is how it played. She happened to be the last one.”

The runway maven did acknowledge that her list sounded “kind of bad,” especially since they’re all great parents.

Kourtney jumped in, “If she were to say that about Kim [Kardashian] or Kylie—me or Khloe [Kardashian] would’ve been the easiest ones to say it about. I feel like, forget it if you said it about Kim or Kylie.”

Ultimately, Kendall apologized for hurting Kourtney’s feelings.