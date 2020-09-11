Kiely Williams Continues Shading Naturi Naughton After Calling Her ‘Bitter’

Instagram

It all starts after the ‘Power’ actress addresses her ‘tumultuous’ fallout with her bandmates as says that both the 34-year-old and Adrienne loved to curse her out.

–

Kiely Williams sure has a lot of things to say about her former 3LW groupmate. The actress and songwriter took to her Instagram account on Thursday, September 10 to throw shades at Naturi Naughton over what she said about the girl group during a recent interview.

During the interview, the “Power” actress mentioned that her new album will address the fallout with her former groupmates. “Kiely and Adrienne are cursing me out, and before I know it, Kiely throws her plate of food all in my face–mashed potatoes, macaroni all in my hair, down my clothes, messing up my [hair]do!” so she said. “Nobody has the right to hit me. That’s not what I’m here for … to be physically abused. So I said, ‘Get me a flight back to Newark, New Jersey,’ and they wouldn’t even help me get a ticket.”

Despite the not-so-nice experience, Naturi admitted that she also had good memories with them. Calling their fallout “tumultuous,” she said, “I look back at that experience of being in a girl group, although it had some learning experiences that were growing pains, it just showed me what it takes to make it in this industry.”

Following the interview, Kiely appeared to shade Naturi by sharing on Instagram a photo of a packaging that read, “I can’t believe you’re still bitter!”

<br />

Naturi has yet to respond to the shade, but Kiely has since doubled down on her diss. In a post she shared on the social media site, the 34-year-old said, “Where was Team Tasha when this gem was dropped? See, she already addressed her ‘pain’ years ago–you weren’t paying attention because she didn’t have a hit show. But see how nice I am, I showed you something new so go support your girl’s music. It’s a bop, amiright?”

<br />

Kiely has since deleted the post.