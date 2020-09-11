Kate Gosselin’s Son Says His Father Kicked & Punched Him

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Kate Gosselin’s son Collin Gosselin, 16, has accused his father Jon Gosselin of punching and kicking him.

The County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services has notified Collin’s mom that an investigation into an alleged violent incident has been opened.

According to the CYS report obtained by People, Jon is accused of “causing bodily injury to a child through recent act/failure to act: hitting/punching.” 

