Kate Gosselin’s Son Says His Father Kicked & Punched Him

Kate Gosselin’s son Collin Gosselin, 16, has accused his father Jon Gosselin of punching and kicking him.

The County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services has notified Collin’s mom that an investigation into an alleged violent incident has been opened.

According to the CYS report obtained by People, Jon is accused of “causing bodily injury to a child through recent act/failure to act: hitting/punching.”

“You do not punch and kick your children. You do not kick a child. I don’t want to hear any excuses from anyone, not from his father, not from local law enforcement, not from court personnel whose job is supposedly to ensure the best interests of my children,” Kate told the publication. “There is a child abuse law, PA 23, section 8i states that doing any of the following, regardless of whether it causes injury, is child abuse, and first on that list is kicking. Period.”

She says she does not want their children around him.

Jon and Kate became household names in 2007 with their TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8. The couple divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage. They share twin daughters Cara and Madelyn, 19, and sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Joel, Leah, Hannah and Collin, 16. The family