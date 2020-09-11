Kardashians Eyeing to Sign Deal With Streaming Platform as Reality Show Is Coming to End

E!

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is reportedly hoping to take their show to streaming service as they are mulling over the idea of starting their own media company.

–

The Kardashians are reportedly planning to continue to dominate screens after their hit family reality series ends as they plan to launch a media company.

According to the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six, the end of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” after 20 years means the stars, including self-proclaimed ‘momager’ Kris Jenner and siblings Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, could land a big streaming deal within a year.

“There’s more money in streaming,” said a source, hinting they have their eyes on either Netflix, Apple or Amazon. “And it’s global.”

In addition to shopping past seasons of the show, an insider close to the family also said they’re even mulling starting “their own media company” in the near future.

They explained the family is interested in shifting away from their reality roots to work on a show similar to “Shark Tank” – which gives budding entrepreneurs a shot at making their dreams come true by pitching to successful business people.

For now, however, the family, also including Jenner siblings Kendall and Kylie, are said to be ready to take a break from the cameras.

“They’re open to all opportunities,” the source added. “But they are taking some time off.”

Kim first broke the news on Instagram on Tuesday, saying that the family is “beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.”