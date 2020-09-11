Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu enjoy a healthy meal together

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are one of the most adorable couples in B-town. Through the lockdown, the two have been pretty active on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their lives.

Like us, Karan and Bipasha too have got pretty experimental in the kitchen. Last night, they shared their latest creation on social media. Keeping it healthy, the couple enjoyed some scrambled eggs on gluten free toast. Baby spinach and cherry tomatoes were used for giving that finishing touch. Bipasha’s caption for the video read, “Eggs on gluten free toast… with baby spinach and cherry tomatoes.” Take a look at the video below.

pic.twitter.com/KdXiBOVs4e

— rohan sharma (@rohansh68973804) September 11, 2020

Looks pretty delicious doesn’t it?