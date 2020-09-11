Kanye West: Black Board Seats Matter!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Kanye West took to Twitter to express that “Black Board Seats Matter.”

“I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT GAP I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT ADIDAS … BLACK BOARD SEATS MATTER,” he tweeted.

The tweet comes a day after Valence unveiled their #BoardChallenge. 

