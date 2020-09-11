Kanye West: Black Board Seats Matter!!

Kanye West took to Twitter to express that “Black Board Seats Matter.”

“I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT GAP I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT ADIDAS … BLACK BOARD SEATS MATTER,” he tweeted.

The tweet comes a day after Valence unveiled their #BoardChallenge.

It is a pledge for U.S. corporate boards of directors to add a Black director within the next year. The movement was founded alongside by Altimeter Capital and theBoardlist. It has signed by 17 Founding Pledge Partners and supported by 27 Charter Pledge Partners that already have at least one Black director.

“One objection we hear is whether companies can find the kind of diverse board talent they are looking for. It is 2020 – it is not a pipeline problem, it is a perspective problem,” said Guy Primus, CEO of Valence and co-founder of The Board Challenge. “Valence alone is connected to hundreds of board-ready leaders from every position imaginable.”