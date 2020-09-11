John Legend Jokes He and Chrissy Teigen Wanted a Baby for This Reason

Legend and Teigen are already the proud parents to 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles. Like many people, they’re attempting to teach their children at home amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Teigen even gave followers a glimpse at their school setup on social media in August.

“It’s very weird to go from being a parent to being a teacher,” Legend said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “I have to keep reminding my kids, you can’t just say ‘I hate you, daddy.’ It’s ‘I hate you, Mr. John.'”

In fact, the “All of Me” star joked this was the first time he’d been in “a quiet, empty house in years.” As he put it, “It’s crazy at my place right now, y’all.”