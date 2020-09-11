John Daly: Two- major winner diagnosed with bladder cancer

John Daly admitted that he is hoping for a miracle after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer.

The 1995 Open champion has had one bout of surgery but been warned there is a strong possibility the cancer will return.

The hard-living 54-year-old American was being treated for kidney stones when he received the diagnosis.

American golfer John Daly, 54, who formerly smoked 40 cigarettes a day as well as drinking 28 Diet Cokes, has been diagnosed with bladder cancer

Daly sips on a drink during a tournament last year – he said he drinks 28 Diet Cokes each day

Daly was diagnosed with the cancer during an appointment to look for kidney stones

‘The urologist told me there were no kidney stones but that I have bladder cancer,’ said Daly. ‘After I did the scan, I was about to sip a diet coke when he said, “Don’t drink anything. We have to get you back in there and get this cancer out of you”.’

Although the surgery went well, Daly was told there was a long road to recovery. ‘He said there was an 85 per cent chance the cancer comes back,’ Daly added. ‘So I’ve got to see him again in three months and they will probably have to cut it out again.

‘Luckily for me they caught it early but this cancer doesn’t look like it goes away. We will just see what happens. Maybe there’s a miracle.’

There was certainly one of the sporting kind when he burst on to the scene to win the 1991 US PGA Championship, after starting the week as seventh reserve.

Daly won two majors during his career – including The Open at St Andrews in 1995 (pictured)

A complete unknown, Daly drove through the night to take his place following Nick Price’s withdrawal. With his monstrously long tee shots and hillbilly haircut, Daly made headlines around the world with his victory.

Four years later, he showed touch and craft as well when he won the Open at St Andrews.

In an interview with the Golf Channel, Daly displayed characteristic good humour as he vowed to change his bad habits.

Daly insists he intends to continue living his life to the full despite the cancer diagnosis

‘I’m cutting way back on the diet coke and I’m counting minutes before I have a cigarette.’

As for the battle ahead Daly, who has been through four marriages and reckons he’s lost over £35million gambling, showed just why he’s always been as popular with golf writers as he is with fans. ‘I always tell people I’ve lived one hell of a life,’ he said.

‘I’m not scared of dying, and right now I’m still working and still living life. I accept the challenge, and I’m not frightened of it.’