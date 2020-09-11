John Daly sends message to fans after bladder cancer diagnosis

John Daly sent a message to his fans via Twitter on Thursday after news of his bladder cancer diagnosis went public.

Daly revealed to Golf Channel on an episode of PGA Tour Champions Learning Center set to air Monday that he has been diagnosed with bladder cancer.

The diagnosis came about Daly met with a urologist about kidney stones and back pain he was experiencing. After he passed the stones, he was informed of the much worse cancer diagnosis.

The 54-year-old golfer has since endured one operation to remove the cancer but is facing the likely recurrence of the cancer and subsequent surgeries.