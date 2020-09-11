Joe Kelly visits new mural of himself near Dodger Stadium

Although Joe Kelly won’t be on the mound this weekend against the Houston Astros due to injury, he still may be able to get under the players’ skins depending on which route they take to Dodger Stadium.

Local mural artist Jonas Never painted Kelly’s legendary pouty face used to mock Astros shortstop Carlos Correa on the side of Floyd’s 99 Barbershop in Silver Lake, which is less than two miles from the ballpark.

When the two clubs met in July, it was their first meeting since Houston’s 2017 sign-stealing scandal was revealed. Kelly, who wasn’t a member of the Dodgers at the time, pitched the eighth inning and threw near the heads of Correa and Bregman. He eventually started swearing and made the now-signature pouty face toward Correa.

Major League Baseball slammed Kelly with an eight-game suspension, which was eventually reduced to five games upon appeal. With the right-hander on the injured list, he and his family took the time to visit the mural painted in his honor, and they all took photos making the pouty face in front of it.