Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Share Emotional Posts on Final Day of Filming ‘Supernatural’

The CW

The Dean depicter shares his appreciation for everyone who has worked with him on the show, while his on-screen brother admits his ’emotions are stratospheric’ as he heads to the set for the last time.

–

It’s officially a wrap for “Supernatural“. After 15 years of working together, leading men Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki turned to social media to share their emotional tributes on the final day of filming The CW’s series.

On Thursday, September 10, the Dean Winchester depicter made use of his Instagram account to upload pictures of himself on the show and one of them was with his on-screen brother. “Woke up at 6am this morning. That alarm went off with a heavy tone. Today is the final day of a 15 year journey. One that has changed my life forever,” he began his lengthy post.

Expressing his appreciation to those who have worked with him on the show, the 42-year-old said, “To those I have worked with on this journey and to those who have watched and supported…you will never understand my great appreciation for you. ‘Thank you’ doesn’t cover it. There just aren’t words. I’m so grateful for these memories that I will carry with me forever.”

“What a ride it has been. And what a run,” the “Dark Angel” star added. Referring to the snapshots he shared, he noted, “#spnfamilyforever here are a few shots from our final days…including today. I’ll try and send more later, but in true SPN form…we are in the middle of ‘nowhere’ and have zero service. Go figure. Stay tuned.”

<br />

Hours before, Ackles’ co-star Padalecki made a tribute of his own using his Instagram account. Posting a selfie of himself heading to the set, he wrote in the accompanying message, “Well, here goes… I write this as I head to my last day of #Supernatural. My last day with #SamWinchester.”

“Obviously, my head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric, but there’s still a bit of time left on the clock,” the Sam Winchester depicter continued. “Thank y’all SO MUCH for the incredible amount of love and support that’s been headed our way, in these final hours. It’s definitely been felt. I’ll check in soon, but, for now, #WeHaveWorkToDo #spnfamily.”

<br />

The remaining seven episodes from the final season of “Supernatural” will begin airing on October 8. The finale is scheduled to be broadcast on November 19.