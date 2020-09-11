Japan’s outgoing Prime Minister visits Tokyo hospital again: local media By

Matilda Coleman
Japan's PM Abe bows as he says he is stepping down during a news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO () – Japan’s outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited a Tokyo hospital on Saturday, his first visit since announcing his decision to resign due to poor health, local media reported.

The visit was related to treatment for his ulcerative colitis and was not due to another illness, Kyoto news agency said, citing a source at the Prime Minister’s Office.

A member of the Prime Minister’s Office press team said the team was not aware of Abe’s hospital visit.

Abe, who has battled ulcerative colitis for years, announced his decision to resign in late August.

