Jaden Smith Insists Sofia Richie Is Just a Friend Following Dating Rumors

WENN/Avalon/FayesVision

In the latest episode of ‘On Air with Ryan Seacrest’, the rapper and actor shuts down their romance rumors, ‘But, yeah, we’re just homies and we love each other and it was fun.’

Jaden Smith has broken his silence on rumors that he is dating Sofia Richie. In the Friday, September 11 episode of “On Air with Ryan Seacrest“, the actor and rapper insisted that there is nothing going on with him and the model after they were photographed getting cozy during a beach outing with friends.

Speaking to host Ryan, Jaden admitted to not realizing there’s such rumors because he barely checks the Internet. “But, me and Sofia have been friends for like 10 years. We’ve been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too,” so he said. “But, yeah, we’re just homies and we love each other and it was fun.”

Jaden and Sofia reignited their romance rumors after they were spotted getting all flirty while hanging out on the beach with some friends. At one point during their fun-filled outing, the daughter of Lionel Richie could be seen hugging the son of Will Smith as they rested on the sand.

A source said of their beach outing, “They spent the afternoon playing on the beach together with friends. But Sofia and Jaden only had eyes for each other. …They held hands as they went in and out of the water and then they pulled each other in for a hug.” The source went on saying that Jaden and Sofia went to Nobu Malibu before stopping by a friend’s house afterward. “She seems to be having a lot of fun and is very happy. She and Jaden went back to a friend’s house for the night,” so the source said.

This is not the first time the young stars have been hit with such rumors. Years before she started dating Scott, the blonde beauty was rumored to be dating “The Karate Kid” star, though it appeared their relationship ran its course by early 2013.