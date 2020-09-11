Jacqueline Fernandez’s comfy all-white look is perfect for a sunny day



Jacqueline Fernandez is without a doubt one of the most attractive actresses of Bollywood. She does not only act well, but her moves and jovial personality makes her a total favourite. Jacqueline believes in being fit the healthy way and her lifestyle and eating habits support it too. But, another thing we adore about this beauty is her fashion sense. Be it a glamorous gown or the most casual outfits, this stunner can ace every look with ease.



Today we snapped Jacqueline as she stepped out looking radiant as ever. She sported an all-white midi and added oomph to her look with a cute hair accessory. Check out the latest pictures of the actress below…















