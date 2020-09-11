‘Jackass 3D’ Star Stevie Lee Unexpectedly Died at His Home

Family of the actor/pro wrestler, who went by the stage name of Puppet The Psycho Dwarf, has set up a GoFundMe crowdfunding page to help with the funeral costs.

–

“Jackass 3D” star and pro wrestler Stevie Lee has died aged 54.

The star’s family confirmed he had passed away “unexpectedly” at his home on Wednesday, September 9 morning, and they have set up a GoFundMe crowdfunding page to help with the funeral costs.

“He was beloved by many and has many friends that were family, fans that adored him, but only his brother Jim left to take care of final arrangements,” they penned on the page.

Speaking of the star, who went by the stage name of Puppet The Psycho Dwarf in his wrestling career, they gushed Stevie, “put smiles across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle.”

“He is a legend in the art of Midget Wrestling,” they added. “He needs our help to give him one last curtain call. Please donate what you can, share his memories with everyone, and share this fundraiser to give the Psycho Dwarf the best resting place possible.”

“All proceeds will be given to Jim Richardson to handle the services/burial costs,” the page states. “Thank you all so much and Puppet, we love you brother!”

Lee’s other screen credits include roles on reality series “Half Pint Brawlers” – which focused on him running his own wrestling company – and “American Horror Story“. He also appeared in “Baby Fever The Movie” and “Oz: The Great and Powerful“.

A cause of death has yet to be revealed.