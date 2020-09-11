Jack Mintz: Liberals’ latest plan to penalize western energy is exactly what Canada doesn’t need

Article content continued

Westerners and the resource sector by and large support reducing emissions

The Clean Fuel Standard would be potentially another similar quagmire, making investments unappealing for refineries, petrochemicals and oil and gas. Like Bill C-69, the regulations can be used to tighten the noose on the oil/gas and transportation sectors in the next decade. So instead of relying on a $350 carbon price applied to all emissions nationally, which would be highly unpopular, the federal government will use the CFS in the belief that it is politically easier to pick on one region of Canada.

Westerners will wonder why climate policies can’t be brought in to allow for the adoption of technologies that would enable emission reductions. The federal government has no worked-out plan at the least economic cost to get to net-zero emissions by 2050. It is not surprising that westerners can see that Canada, with only 1.6 per cent of worldwide GHG emissions, is willing to kill the growth of its own industries, whereby other countries, especially China, let their emissions continue growing. That approach also distorts trade: Canada imports Chinese manufactured solar panels manufactured using coal-based energy, which saves little on global emissions compared to a natural gas plant in Canada.

Rumour has it that the federal government might be starting to get slightly cold feet about introducing an aggressive climate plan this fall, due to Canada’s current severe economic challenges. If they’re wise enough to rethink their plan, they should make it a longer-term rethink and instead develop one that reduces GHG emissions without killing the western golden goose.

Jack M. Mintz is the President’s Fellow, School of Public Policy, University of Calgary and chairs the Alberta Premier’s Economic Recovery Council.