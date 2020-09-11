J.J. Watt upset about boos during pregame unity display

The Houston Texans fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 30-24 in their first game of the 2020 campaign, but that’s not what upset five-time Pro Bowler J.J. Watt.

During a pregame demonstration of unity before the national anthems, both teams locked arms to promote racial equality and the Black Lives Matter movement. While this was a special moment for players, fans at Arrowhead Stadium let their displeasure be known by booing during the display.

“The moment of unity I personally thought was good,” the Texans star said after the game, according to NFL Network’s James Palmer. “I mean, the booing during that moment was unfortunate. I don’t fully understand that. There was no flag involved. There was nothing involved other than two teams coming together to show unity.”