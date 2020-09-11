Hungary won’t impose blanket school closure to curb pandemic: PM Orban By

© . EU leaders summit in Brussels
BUDAPEST () – Hungary will not impose blanket school closures to curb the spread of the coronavirus but will aim to protect the most vulnerable elderly as the main goal is to keep the economy going, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on state radio on Friday.
Orban said that a mandatory wearing of masks on public transport must be enforced.
He also said the Visegrad states of the EU — Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland — will coordinate their measures to fight the second wave of the pandemic.
Premiers of the four states will meet in Poland later in the day.
