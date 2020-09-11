Howard Levitt: The five kinds of lawsuits that have stemmed from COVID-19

Article content continued

4. Lawsuits against employers by employees for surveilling their personal devices in an arguable violation of their privacy rights when those employees are performing remote work. An employer can advise an employee that all work devices will be monitored during the workday and, if they so advise them, the employee forfeits any expectation of privacy rights.

5. Lawsuits against employees who come to work knowingly infected with COVID-19, keep it a secret and then spread the illness to others in the workplace. Coughing on other employees deliberately in this climate would be cause for discharge. Of course, this potential lawsuit will also arise outside of the workplace and in the employment context as well. I had a friend who recently told me that someone had spit on him in some enactment of rage. That is also a criminal assault.

And now on to questions I received recently:

Q: Is overtime and standby pay considered in calculating severance?

A: Everything that an employee would earn during the number of months that they are entitled to in wrongful dismissal damages is presumptively included, such as commissions, bonus, benefits, overtime and tips.

Q: My employer wants me to work out of town for at least one week (on a) project but with the current situation it’s not possible because my wife goes to work when I get home so I can look after my two young kids. It’s a five-week project. Can I refuse?

A: An employee is entitled to refuse to work on a schedule or location that prevents them from exercising their family status i.e. childcare or elder care obligations. The employee must be unable to arrange another caregiver during the time in question, and must work with the employer to find an alternative before they can refuse.