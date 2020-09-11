How to watch Serie A in the USA: Schedule for ESPN+, ESPN networks

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Serie A is back!

Italy’s top flight returns for a 119th season as the 2020-21 campaign kicks off with Juventus set to defend its title for the ninth year in a row. The Bianconeri remain the class of Serie A, although old and rising powers like AC Milan, Inter Milan, Roma, Lazio and Atalanta look to keep Juve Scudetto-free for the first time since 2011.

USMNT fans will have a rooting interest this season, as midfielder Weston McKennie joined Juventus on loan in late August. The 22-year-old looks to earn a spot in the best lineup in Italy — alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and fellow Juve newcomer Arthur — to become the first American regular in Serie A since Michael Bradley in the early 2010s.

MORE: Sign up for ESPN+ to stream Serie A live all season

Here’s a complete guide to watching Serie A soccer in the United States, including start times and TV channels for the first three matchdays of the 2020-21 season.

How to watch Serie A in the USA

  • TV channels: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes (select matches)
  • Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ is the home of Serie A in the United States, with select matches also featuring on the company’s linear networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes). Over 340 Serie A matches will be shown on ESPN+ over the course of the 2020-21 season, with a Match of the Week airing on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNEWS. Additionally, several matches throughout the season will feature in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

Serie A TV, live stream schedule

Matchday 1

DateTime (ET)FixtureLive stream/TV
Saturday, Sept. 1912 p.m.Fiorentina vs. TorinoESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 192:45 p.m.Hellas Verona vs. RomaESPN+
Sunday, Sept. 206:30 a.m.Parma vs. NapoliESPN 2
Sunday, Sept. 209 a.m.Genoa vs. CrotoneESPN+
Sunday, Sept. 2012 p.m.Sassuolo vs. CagliariESPN+
Sunday, Sept. 202:45 p.m.Juventus vs. SampdoriaESPN+
Monday, Sept. 212:45 p.m.Milan vs. BolognaESPN+
Wednesday, Sept. 30TBDLazio vs. AtalantaESPN+
Wednesday, Sept. 30TBDUdinese vs. SpeziaESPN+
Wednesday, Sept. 30TBDBeneveto vs. Inter MilanESPN+

Matchday 2

DateTime (ET)FixtureLive stream/TV
Saturday, Sept. 269 a.m.Torino vs. AtalantaESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 2612 p.m.Sampdoria vs. BenevetoESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 2612 p.m.Cagliari vs. LazioESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 262:45 p.m.Inter Milan vs. FiorentinaESPN+
Sunday, Sept. 276:30 a.m.Spezia vs. SassuoloESPNEWS
Sunday, Sept. 279 a.m.Verona vs. UdineseESPN+
Sunday, Sept. 279 p.m.Napoli vs. GenoaESPN+
Sunday, Sept. 2712 p.m.Crotone vs. MilanESPN+
Sunday, Sept. 272:45 p.m.Roma vs. JuventusESPN+
Monday, Sept. 282:45 p.m.Bologna vs. ParmaESPN+

Matchday 3

DateTime (ET)FixtureLive stream/TV
Friday, Oct. 22:45 p.m.Fiorentina vs. SampdoriaESPN+
Saturday, Oct. 39 a.m.Sassuolo vs. CrotoneESPN+
Saturday, Oct. 312 p.m.Genoa vs. TorinoESPN+
Saturday, Oct. 32:45 p.m.Udinese vs. RomaESPN+
Sunday, Oct. 46:30 a.m.Atalanta vs. CagliariESPN2
Sunday, Oct. 49:00 a.m.Parma vs. VeronaESPN+
Sunday, Oct. 49:00 a.m.Beneveto vs. BolognaESPN+
Sunday, Oct. 49:00 a.m.Lazio vs. Inter MilanESPN+
Sunday. Oct. 412 p.m.Milan vs SpeziaESPN+
Sunday. Oct. 42:45 p.m.Juventus vs. NapoliESPN+

