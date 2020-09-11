How to watch Serie A in the USA: Schedule for ESPN+, ESPN networks

Serie A is back!
Italy’s top flight returns for a 119th season as the 2020-21 campaign kicks off with Juventus set to defend its title for the ninth year in a row. The Bianconeri remain the class of Serie A, although old and rising powers like AC Milan, Inter Milan, Roma, Lazio and Atalanta look to keep Juve Scudetto-free for the first time since 2011.
USMNT fans will have a rooting interest this season, as midfielder Weston McKennie joined Juventus on loan in late August. The 22-year-old looks to earn a spot in the best lineup in Italy — alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and fellow Juve newcomer Arthur — to become the first American regular in Serie A since Michael Bradley in the early 2010s.
MORE: Sign up for ESPN+ to stream Serie A live all season
Here’s a complete guide to watching Serie A soccer in the United States, including start times and TV channels for the first three matchdays of the 2020-21 season.
How to watch Serie A in the USA
- TV channels: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes (select matches)
- Live stream: ESPN+
ESPN+ is the home of Serie A in the United States, with select matches also featuring on the company’s linear networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes). Over 340 Serie A matches will be shown on ESPN+ over the course of the 2020-21 season, with a Match of the Week airing on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNEWS. Additionally, several matches throughout the season will feature in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.
Serie A TV, live stream schedule
Matchday 1
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Fixture
|Live stream/TV
|Saturday, Sept. 19
|12 p.m.
|Fiorentina vs. Torino
|ESPN+
|Saturday, Sept. 19
|2:45 p.m.
|Hellas Verona vs. Roma
|ESPN+
|Sunday, Sept. 20
|6:30 a.m.
|Parma vs. Napoli
|ESPN 2
|Sunday, Sept. 20
|9 a.m.
|Genoa vs. Crotone
|ESPN+
|Sunday, Sept. 20
|12 p.m.
|Sassuolo vs. Cagliari
|ESPN+
|Sunday, Sept. 20
|2:45 p.m.
|Juventus vs. Sampdoria
|ESPN+
|Monday, Sept. 21
|2:45 p.m.
|Milan vs. Bologna
|ESPN+
|Wednesday, Sept. 30
|TBD
|Lazio vs. Atalanta
|ESPN+
|Wednesday, Sept. 30
|TBD
|Udinese vs. Spezia
|ESPN+
|Wednesday, Sept. 30
|TBD
|Beneveto vs. Inter Milan
|ESPN+
Matchday 2
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Fixture
|Live stream/TV
|Saturday, Sept. 26
|9 a.m.
|Torino vs. Atalanta
|ESPN+
|Saturday, Sept. 26
|12 p.m.
|Sampdoria vs. Beneveto
|ESPN+
|Saturday, Sept. 26
|12 p.m.
|Cagliari vs. Lazio
|ESPN+
|Saturday, Sept. 26
|2:45 p.m.
|Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina
|ESPN+
|Sunday, Sept. 27
|6:30 a.m.
|Spezia vs. Sassuolo
|ESPNEWS
|Sunday, Sept. 27
|9 a.m.
|Verona vs. Udinese
|ESPN+
|Sunday, Sept. 27
|9 p.m.
|Napoli vs. Genoa
|ESPN+
|Sunday, Sept. 27
|12 p.m.
|Crotone vs. Milan
|ESPN+
|Sunday, Sept. 27
|2:45 p.m.
|Roma vs. Juventus
|ESPN+
|Monday, Sept. 28
|2:45 p.m.
|Bologna vs. Parma
|ESPN+
Matchday 3
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Fixture
|Live stream/TV
|Friday, Oct. 2
|2:45 p.m.
|Fiorentina vs. Sampdoria
|ESPN+
|Saturday, Oct. 3
|9 a.m.
|Sassuolo vs. Crotone
|ESPN+
|Saturday, Oct. 3
|12 p.m.
|Genoa vs. Torino
|ESPN+
|Saturday, Oct. 3
|2:45 p.m.
|Udinese vs. Roma
|ESPN+
|Sunday, Oct. 4
|6:30 a.m.
|Atalanta vs. Cagliari
|ESPN2
|Sunday, Oct. 4
|9:00 a.m.
|Parma vs. Verona
|ESPN+
|Sunday, Oct. 4
|9:00 a.m.
|Beneveto vs. Bologna
|ESPN+
|Sunday, Oct. 4
|9:00 a.m.
|Lazio vs. Inter Milan
|ESPN+
|Sunday. Oct. 4
|12 p.m.
|Milan vs Spezia
|ESPN+
|Sunday. Oct. 4
|2:45 p.m.
|Juventus vs. Napoli
|ESPN+