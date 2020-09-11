How a husband-and-wife startup are trying to save mom-and-pop restaurants from pandemic oblivion

Article content continued

“Our skill sets are very different,” Gilani said of her husband. “Thusenth is very technical and detail oriented, while I am more of your blue-sky, big-picture type.”

Sociavore had 150 subscribers at the start of March, mostly concentrated in Toronto, paying $49 a month for the service. Then the pandemic hit.

In mid-March, the couple was in Chicago with their kids, Zain, Zara and Aziz, the oldest of whom is six. Dhavaloganathan recalls the moment the NBA closed as the moment they realized, “We better get the hell out of there.”

Away they went, piling into their brown Volvo station wagon and piling out again at their home in Kitchener, Ont., where their pre-COVID vision of controlled growth for their startup got tossed out the window and their phone has been ringing almost non-stop since.

The company now has 300 subscribers, some as far away as California, but Dhavaloganathan is not about to declare the business a success. He is acutely aware of how precarious the situation is. Federal cash is holding up an industry, on teetering legs, and whenever those supports get pulled away, well, then, we’ll see.

“Amina and I like to think we have been building a future-proof business,” he said.

But in the here and now, Dhavaloganathan and Gilani are in regular dialogue with the chef of the Creekside Kitchen, an early client. Tavon has cut back on his hours, moving to a takeout-only model with curbside pick-up.

“My dad loves cooking for us at the restaurant,” Dhavaloganathan said. “The kids are spoiled — and I was spoiled growing up, too. I got filet mignon, and all that stuff.”

At 63, Tavon’s schedule has never been easier to manage. But after a lifetime in noisy restaurants, cooking in a sit-down place full of empty seats can get a little lonely, which is why he still phones his son to talk business.

