Hilarious Ranveer Singh asks Akshay Kumar to get Sooravanshi released



Akshay Kumar went live yesterday to promote his episode with Bear Grylls. The live session was entertaining and Akshay spoke about a lot of things including his birthday celebration, how much fun he had shooting for the episode and more. Huma Qureshi was moderating the session and right in the middle of it, Ranveer Singh started commenting on various things while the live was on. Ranveer and Akshay share a great bond and it was lovely to witness their camaraderie yet again. Ranveer started by wishing Akshay a happy belated birthday, he then went on to say, “Mooch looks kadak, Akki,” approving of Akshay new look. In the end the actor posted a comment saying, “Akki Sir, Sooryavanshi release karwao.”





The duo stars together in Rohit Shetty’s Soorayavanshi which was supposed to hit the screens in March this year, however, due to the pandemic, its release has been postponed indefinitely.

