Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Introduce Their Kids to Newborn Baby Brother

Kids, meet your baby brother!

Such was the newest task for the Baldwin family on Thursday, Sept. 10, after Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin welcomed their fifth child together two days earlier. The couple—who were already parents to Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 2—added to the family with the birth of their newest son, Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin, on Sept. 8.

After the little one’s arrival into the world, it was time for the famous parents to head home with their baby boy, where he would meet his older brothers and sister. On Instagram, Hilaria recalled their first night home as a family of seven.

“Yesterday, when we got home with Edu, after the intitial wildness of meeting him, we watched a movie of their choice,” she explained, captioning a photo of them all together in front of the TV with mom and dad asleep. “Two tired parents, all of our Baldwinitos together…hearts full.”