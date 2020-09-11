Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in Fall 2020

CBC has revealed its fall primetime schedule for programming that will air on both its TV network and CBC Gem streaming service.

Here’s the full schedule, which starts on October 5th:

Mondays

7 PM — CORONATION STREET (weekdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m.)

7:30 PM — FAMILY FEUD CANADA Season 2 (104×30) Mondays to Thursdays; premieres the week of October 12th

8 PM — THE SOUNDS (8×60) premieres October 5th

9 PM — PURE Season 2 (6×60) premieres October 5th

10 PM — THE NATIONAL

Tuesdays

7 PM — CORONATION STREET (weekdays at 7 pm, Fridays at 7:30 pm)

7:30 PM — FAMILY FEUD CANADA Season 2 (104×30) Mondays to Thursdays; premieres the week of October 12th

8 PM — STILL STANDING Season 6 (10×30) premieres October 6th

8:30 PM — THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES Season 28 (19×30) premieres October 6th

9 PM — BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW Season 5 (8×30) premieres October 6th

9:30 PM — CATASTROPHE Season 3 (6×30) premieres October 6th

10 PM — THE NATIONAL

Wednesdays

7 PM — CORONATION STREET (weekdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m.)

7:30 PM — FAMILY FEUD CANADA Season 2 (104×30) Mondays to Thursdays; premieres the week of October 12

8 PM — WAR OF THE WORLDS (8×60) premieres October 7

9 PM — TRICKSTER Season 1 (6×60) premieres October 7

10 PM — THE NATIONAL

Thursdays

7 PM — CORONATION STREET (weekdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m.)

7:30 PM — FAMILY FEUD CANADA Season 2 (104×30) Mondays to Thursdays; premieres the week of October 12

8 PM (7 AT, 7:30 NT) — BATTLE OF THE BLADES Season 6 (1×120, 6×60) premieres with a two-hour special October 15

9 PM — DRAGONS’ DEN Season 15 (10×60) premieres October 22

10 PM — THE NATIONAL

Fridays

7 PM — CORONATION STREET (weekdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m.)

7:30 PM — CORONATION STREET (weekdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m.)

8 PM — MARKETPLACE Season 47 (22×30) premieres October 9th

8:30 PM — YOU CAN’T ASK THAT Season 2 (8×30) premieres October 9th (CBC Gem-first premiere, with all episodes available to stream beginning October 2nd)

9 PM — LANDSCAPE ARTIST OF THE YEAR CANADA (4×60) premieres October 9th

9 PM — THE NATURE OF THINGS Season 60 (17×60) premieres November 6th

10 PM — THE NATIONAL

Saturdays

Afternoons – ROAD TO THE OLYMPIC GAMES Season 6

7 PM — SHORT FILM FACE OFF (4×60) premieres October 3rd

7 PM — ABSOLUTELY CANADIAN (6×60) premieres October 31st

9 PM and 11 PM — MOVIE NIGHT IN CANADA returns October 3rd

Sundays

7 PM — BECAUSE NEWS (6×30) premieres October 18th

7:30 PM — THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW Season 10 (10×90) premieres October 11th

9 PM — ENSLAVED (6×60) premieres October 18th

10 PM — THE NATIONAL

CBC Gem exclusives, meanwhile, include Radio-Canada original series C’est Comme Ça Que Je T’aime (Happily Married) on September 16th and the exclusive Canadian premiere of Season 2 of Hulu’s PEN15 on October 16th.

Additionally, CBC Kids will have its own lineup of content, including The Adventures of Paddington, Remy & Boo and Love Monster. Check out the full list of CBC Kids fall programming here.

CBC Gem is available for free with ads on iOS, Android, tvOS, Fire TV, Android TV and the web at gem.cbc.ca. An ad-free version of the service costs $4.99 CAD/month.

Image credit: Hulu