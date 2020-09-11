Harshvardhan Ranes new bike looks awesome



Harshvardhan Rane’s performance in Sanam Teri Kasam was liked by the audience, but soon after that, the actor started waiting to get another project which interested him. Currently, his plans have been postponed due to the pandemic, however, he promises to be back in action soon.





Harshvardhan is an ardent lover of bikes and is often clicked taking road trips on them and today he took to Instagram to share the news of him buying a new ride. He captioned the pictures of him posing with the bike as, “Literally rode into the BMW showroom today to say hi to their new motorcycle, the #bmwR18.”

View this post on Instagram Literally rode into the BMW showroom today to say hi to their new motorcycle, the #bmwR18 ðÃ‚ÂŸÃ‚Â˜Ã‚Â� A post shared by Harshvardhan Rane (@harshvardhanrane) on Sep 11, 2020 at 4:41am PDT

Keep watching this space for more on Bollywood.

