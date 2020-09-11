GWS drop Stephen Coniglio for clash with Melbourne

The GWS Giants have made a selection bombshell by dropping captain Stephen Coniglio ahead of their must-win match against the Melbourne Demons.

Coniglio, who last year signed a seven-year deal worth close to $7 million, has struggled to find form in a year where last year’s runners-up face an uphill battle to remain play finals footy this season.

With two games to go before finals footy kicks-off, the eighth-placed Giants must beat Melbourne to ensure they remain in the top eight.

But after losing to last-placed Adelaide last weekend and now coming up against a Demons side who have finals footy on their radar, Giants coach Leon Cameron was forced to make a big change heading into Saturday’s game.

Stephen Coniglio (Getty)

“Stephen is the first to admit that his form hasn’t been where he’d like it to be,” GWS Football Manager Jason McCartney said.

“We see this as a speed bump in the road. He’s a quality man and he’ll bounce back.

“It’s a sign of a strong football club that if people don’t perform at all levels, you need to have hard conversations.

“He’s an A-grade footballer, he’s an A-grade person and we’ll support him and he’ll bounce back.

“Our focus now goes onto Saturday night and Melbourne and how we can beat them.”

McGovern injured in Eagles win