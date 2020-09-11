Grizzlies hire MIT’s Sonia Raman as assistant coach

The Memphis Grizzlies confirmed on Friday that the club has hired Sonia Raman as an assistant coach after Raman spent 12 seasons as head women’s basketball coach at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Raman guided MIT to a pair of NCAA Tournament berths and tallied a 91-45 record during her last five seasons with the program. From 2017-19, she served on the Coaches Council for the Alliance of Women Coaches.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Sonia to the Memphis Grizzlies,” Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said in the team’s prepared statement. “She has a high basketball IQ and a tremendous ability to teach the game, as well as a strong passion for the game. She is going to be a great addition to our current coaching staff.”

Raman added:

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of the Memphis Grizzlies coaching staff. I can’t wait to get to Memphis and get started with Taylor, his staff and the team’s emerging young core. I must also give a truly special thank you to MIT and the women I’ve had the honor of coaching for the past 12 years. I wish the program continued success.”

Raman is replacing Niele Ivey, who was appointed Notre Dame women’s basketball coach in April.