Golf Star John Daly Reveals Battle With Bladder Cancer

The 54-year-old sportsman opens up about his struggle with bladder cancer and the medical treatment as he says that ‘it doesn’t look like it may go away.’

Golf icon John Daly has undergone treatment for bladder cancer.

The sportsman, who has also dabbled in music, was diagnosed with the disease after battling kidney stones.

“(The urologist said), ‘It doesn’t look like any stones are in there. But unfortunately, you have bladder cancer,’ ” Daly told the Golf Channel. “After I did the CT (scan) I was fixing (desperate) to sip on my Diet Coke and he said, ‘Don’t drink anything. We have to get you back in here and get this cancer out of you.’ ”

The surgery was successful, but Daly has been warned the cancer is likely to return.

“(The doctor) said there’s an 85 per cent chance it comes back. So I’ve got to go back and see him in three months. They will probably have to cut it out again…,” the 54 year old said.

“You just don’t know. Luckily for me they caught it early, but bladder cancer is something that I don’t know all the details. But it doesn’t look like it may go away. We will just see what happens. Maybe there’s a miracle.”

In the meantime, Daly is planning to try and cut back on two of his vices – Diet Coke and cigarettes.

Taking to Twitter after the news emerged, Daly vowed to keep fighting to beat the disease.

“Hey All, thank you all so much for all the love, texts, msgs & support thru this (sic)! It’s all still shocking for me but know I’ll do what I have in me to beat this! My whole life I’ve beaten the odds, so it’s NOT time to stop now! Ready for 2020 to be fkn (f**king) over! #gripitandripityall (sic).”