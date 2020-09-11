Gippy Grewal’s sons dancing to his song Ayen Kiven is our favourite video for the day

Gippy Grewal recently launched his new song Ayen Kiven from his album Main Man. The song caught everyone’s attention and the song has already become a hit. While Ayen Kiven tops the chartbusters, Gippy Grewal’s three kids grooving to the song is the cutest thing you will see on the net today.



Gippy Grewal, who loves to share pictures and videos of his kids on his social media, recently shared something extremely adorable. He shared a video of his three sons – Ekomkar, Gurfateh, and Gurbaaz Grewal dancing to the song. While his two older sons are seen cycling and emoting the feel of the song, the tiny tot is seen enjoying just having his brothers and father around. Truly cute. Check it out here.











Meanwhile Gippy Grewal has a long list of movies, which are up for release next year. He has Manje Bistre 3, Maa and Phatt Dinde Chakk Punjabi up for release next year on 9th April, 7th May, and 16th July respectively. He also has Warning and Posti in the pipeline.