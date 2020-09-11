Giants-Padres games postponed after positive COVID-19 test

Friday’s game between the Giants and Padres in San Diego was postponed just as it was scheduled to start after a member of the Giants organization, reportedly a player, tested positive for COVID-19. MLB announced about 40 minutes later that Saturday’s game between the teams was off, as well.

Their game Sunday remains on for now.

The NL West rivals were on the field for their 9:10 p.m. ET (6:10 p.m. ET) game at Petco Park when it was called.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported later Friday that the positive test came from a player whose identity was not disclosed. The Giants said they will have no comment on the situation until Saturday.

It is not clear when the test was administered or the results were known.

MLB said it will conduct additional testing and contact tracing.

No makeup dates for Friday and Saturday’s games have been announced. The teams will meet again in San Francisco the final weekend of the season, Sept. 25-27.

ESPN reported late Friday that Petco Park has been chosen to host ALDS games and the ALCS in MLB’s version of a postseason bubble.