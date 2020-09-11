From Miner’s Grandson to Lord Darroch of Kew, With a Touch of Irony

LONDON — For Kim Darroch, Britain’s former ambassador to the United States, the latest jaw-dropping revelations about President Trump’s private comments about the military and the pandemic could easily be a source of vindication or bitterness.

Vindication, because years earlier, Mr. Darroch alerted his colleagues to the unfiltered, erratic nature of the American president in a stream of frank confidential cables from Washington. Bitterness, because the leaking of those memos in 2019 ended his diplomatic career, even though his descriptions were arguably less incriminating than the statements now being attributed to Mr. Trump himself.

“Life is full of ironies, isn’t it?” Mr. Darroch said with a laugh, looking neither bitter nor vindicated as he sipped a cup of tea this week in the sun-dappled garden behind his home in London’s Richmond district.

One of those ironies is that Mr. Darroch, perhaps Britain’s most notorious casualty of the Trump era, has landed on his feet. He is now a baron, Lord Darroch of Kew, granted a peerage by Prime Minister Theresa May as compensation for falling on his sword. And he has just published a memoir, “Collateral Damage,” which recounts his downfall with sorrow and humor but little of the kiss-and-tell of Trump books on the other side of the Atlantic (his book was vetted by the government).