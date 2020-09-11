Friday Feels: 6 Uplifting Stories to Head Into the Weekend With

Prepare for the ultimate meet-cute.

Lacey, a puppy with a cleft lip, was adopted from the Jackson County Animal Shelter by Brandon Boyers, who has a two-year-old child with a cleft lip. While he hadn’t intended to adopt a dog that day, when he brought his son Bentley to meet the pup at the shelter, “They were head over heels for each other right away,” his mom Ashley Boyers told The Washington Post.

Explaining this was the first time the shelter ever had a dog with a cleft lip, director Lydia Sattler told the publication, “We were all in tears seeing the two of them together. The fact that this is something we never see, the puppy came from 1,000 miles away and that Bentley’s dad just happened to be here at that moment, it was just amazing.”