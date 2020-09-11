WENN

The ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ actress can officially add mother to her resume as she welcomes her first child, two years after marrying Charles Guard.

British actress Felicity Jones has given birth to her first child.

“The Theory of Everything” star revealed she was expecting back in December (19) when she debuted her growing baby bump at the New York premiere of her movie “The Aeronauts“, and on Friday (11Sep20), she was spotted pushing a navy blue stroller in London, indicating her little one had arrived, reports the Daily Mail.

Representatives for Jones have yet to comment on the news.

The child is her first with her director husband Charles Guard, whom she wed in 2018.