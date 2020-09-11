‘Fast and Furious’ Co-Creator Resolves ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ Lawsuit Against Universal Amicably

WENN/Avalon

Both producer Neal Moritz and the studio express their relief that their ‘little family disagreement’ is over, and that they are able to now ‘focus on the future of this franchise.’

The brains behind the “Fast and Furious” franchise and the series’ studio bosses have ended their feud over the “Hobbs & Shaw” spin-off.

Universal executives and producer Neal Moritz are all friends again after he took them to court for breach of contract over the 2019 film “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw“, starring Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson and Jason Statham.

Announcing a settlement on Thursday (September 10), a Universal spokesman told , “Neal H. Moritz has been an integral part of the ‘Fast & Furious’ family since the inception of the franchise nearly two decades ago. The studio and Neal have amicably resolved our dispute and settled all claims relating to the ‘Fast & Furious’ spin-off ‘Hobbs & Shaw’. We’re glad to put this issue behind us and focus on the future of this franchise.”

Meanwhile, Moritz is glad the “little family disagreement” is over, adding, “I am happy to rejoin my Universal and Fast family to continue to work on the ‘Fast’ saga for many films to come. I appreciate Universal’s leadership team working with me and my attorney, Howard Abramson, to resolve this fairly.”

In his suit, Moritz claimed he had been replaced as a producer on “Hobbs & Shaw” days before the film went before the cameras. He fought to be either reinstated as the lead producer or be paid “tens of millions of dollars in damages in lost compensation.”