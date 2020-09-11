‘Fast and Furious 9’ Going to Outer Space, Michelle Rodriguez Confirms

Universal Pictures

The Letty Ortiz depicter lets slip a juicy detail of the upcoming installment of the action film franchise when asked about the rumor which was first sparked by her co-star Ludacris.

–

Michelle Rodriguez couldn’t hold back her tongue when talking about “F9“. The Letty Ortiz of the “Fast & Furious” film saga has let slip a juicy detail of the upcoming installment of the franchise when stopping by SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” on Thursday, September 10.

During an interview with hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham, the 42-year-old was asked if she was heading to space with Ludacris, who first teased the space venture in the ninth movie. Surprised at how they found out the information, she failed to keep her cool and inadvertently confirmed it.

“Oh, no way. How did you guys find that out? See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man,” she responded, not denying the said plot detail. Blaming in on the long gap between the eighth and ninth film, she speculated, “When a movie doesn’t come out and forget about it, things get out.”

“Nobody was supposed to know that,” Rodriguez went on claiming, not realizing that she only made it worse. She eventually gave an answer to the actual question as saying, “Oh, well, no, I’m not, I’m not, I’m not lucky enough to hit space.”

The “Avatar” star also revealed that the movie’s writing team includes a female writer, something which she had been pushing for. “…we did get a female writer and showed a lot of love, I think, on this one,” she shared. “Thanks to…Justin Lin. We were able to, to find a little bit more attention and love for the girls in the movie. And so I’m really hopeful that that, that shows through in the final product.”

“Super grateful that they were open to it. I wanted a female writer. I wanted all the females in Fast & Furious to get some love,” she continued to show her appreciation for the movie execs for listening to her aspiration. “The thing is, is that all the guys are focused on the guys, period,” she explained, hoping for a change with the addition of a female writer. “And so I just know that if I bring up a female writer and she might care a little more about the female story.”

“F9” was originally slated to hit theaters on May 22 of this year, but it has been pushed back for almost a year due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Vin Diesel-starring movie is now scheduled to open in theaters on April 2, 2021.