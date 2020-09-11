Farhan Akhtar takes a stand against Rhea Chakraborty’s media trails

Ever since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty has been at the receiving end of extreme hate on social media. Without being proven guilty, the actress has already been held responsible for the late actor’s death.

The film industry has now started to raise its voice against Rhea’s media trial. Joining the list is Farhan Akhtar, who took to social media and expressed the importance of people respecting the need of a fair trial. Sharing a tweet that opposed the media trials on Rhea Chakraborty, Farhan wrote, “Media coverage that surmise and denigrate her character and behaviour, serve no purpose. Condoning these practices distances the victims from justice and the accused from a fair trial and hampers our progress towards gender equality”

— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 10, 2020

The NCB recently arrested Rhea Chakraborty claiming she was involved in a drug syndicate.