Fans Convinced NBA YoungBoy Raps About Ex Jania Meshell on ‘To My Lowest’

On the song, which is included on his new album ‘Top’, the ‘Death Enclaimed’ rapper can be heard spitting his rhymes, ‘You hurt me deep when I was down on my lowest.’

NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again released his latest album “Top” on Friday, September 11 and immediately sparked chatter among social media users. One of the songs off the album, “To My Lowest”, particularly gains attention as several people suspect that the spitter is rapping about his ex Jania Meshell.

“You hurt me deep when I was down on my lowest/ I needed you, you ain’t give a f**k ’bout me growing/ All this pain I’ve been showing,” he raps on the chorus of the song. “It ain’t no reason another man should have to raise my son/ Can’t let you bleed and another man shouldn’t have to bust your gun.”

Fans are convinced that the song is about Jania after listening to the song. “Girl he cussing Jania down to the grounddd on To My Lowest, I’m knowing that song ab her,” one said. “Is it just me or? To My Lowest is definitely about Jania,” someone else wrote, as another echoed the sentiment, “To My Lowest most DEFINITELY about Jania.”

YB and Jania dated on-and-off for sometime. Their relationship made headlines after a video surfaced of the rapper body slamming his girlfriend in a hotel. YB was subsequently arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault. Not stopping there, the two were also caught in a back and forth online after YB confessed to having herpes because of her.

In response to the allegations, she said, “I didn’t give NOBODY S**T! This lying s**t getting OUT OF HAND and I’m sick of it. Anything for SALES I’m over it I DO NOT HAVE S**T.”

YB and Jania share a child together, a son named Kacey Alexander Gaulden.