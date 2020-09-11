EverC, which provides banks and payment processors support to detect and prevent online money laundering, raises $35M Series B led by Red Dot Capital Partners (Shoshanna Solomon/The Times of Israel)

Shoshanna Solomon / The Times of Israel:
EverC, which provides banks and payment processors support to detect and prevent online money laundering, raises $35M Series B led by Red Dot Capital Partners — Investors in EverC, formerly called EverCompliant, include Israeli VC Red Dot Capital Partners, Viola Ventures, Arbor Ventures, and American Express Ventures
