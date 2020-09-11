Enable 2FA in Zoom: How to enable two-factor authentication in Zoom

Zoom Video Communications, the leading video conferencing service, has announced Two-Factor Authentication(2FA) for its platform. The 2FA makes things easier for admins and conference organisers to protect security breaches or zoom bombing to happen during an ongoing call.

Zoom users will now have to authenticate their user account by a password or pin, or using a smart card or a mobile device or using biometric authentication.

Benefits of 2FA on Zoom

The new 2FA authentication will allow organisations and admins to authenticate users and reduce the risk of identity theft and security breaches. This will also help them protect sensitive data and users’ information. 2FA also provides an additional level of security that spares users from constant password management.

How to enable Two-Factor Authentication of Zoom

The 2FA on Zoom allows users to use time-based authentication apps such as Google Assistant, Microsoft Authenticator, FreeOTP, etc or Zoom’s OTP service that sends authentication code via SMS or phone call on user’s registered phone number.

1. Open Zoom app and login using the right credentials



2. From the navigation menu, click on Advanced option and head to Security



3. Here, ensure that Sign in with Two-Factor Authentication option is enabled



4. User’s can choose to enable the 2FA for different roles:

All users in your account: Enable 2FA for all users in the account. Users with specific roles: Enable 2FA for roles with the specified roles. Click Select specified roles, choose the roles, then click OK.



Click ‘Save’ to confirm your 2FA settings.

Admins can also enable 2FA for users belonging to specific groups by clicking the Pencil icon, selecting the group and saving the changes by clicking on Ok button. Do note that this option is only available for admins and on the web portal.

Resetting 2FA for a user

You can reset a current 2FA setup if a user has lost access to their 2FA setup. For example, they misplaced their device, uninstalled the 2FA app, or removed Zoom from their 2FA app.

1. Sign in to the Zoom web portal.



2. In the navigation menu, click User Management then Users.



3. Click Edit next to the user you want to reset 2FA for.



4. In the Two-factor Authentication section, click Reset.

