Drilling underway at Espiritu gold-silver target at Bramaderos Gold Project (Ecuador)

OTTAWA, Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (“Cornerstone” or “the Company”) (TSXV-CGP) (F-GWN) (B-GWN) (OTC-CTNXF) is pleased to provide an update on its Bramaderos gold and copper joint venture in southern Ecuador in which it has a 12.5% interest carried by JV partner and project operator Sunstone Metals Inc. (ASX: STM) through to the start of commercial production (see “About Bramaderos”, below).

HIGHLIGHTS:

Drilling has started at the Espiritu gold-silver target at Bramaderos

The first hole will test the depth extent of the gold-silver polymetallic system which assayed: in trench channel samples:

21m at 82.4g/t silver, 0.3g/t gold, 1.4% zinc and 1.2% lead, including 4m at 415g/t silver, 0.9g/t gold, 6.9% zinc and 6% lead; i n surface rock chip samples, 4.2g/t gold and 1 01g/t silver, 11.9g/t gold and 175g/t silver, and 11.6g/t gold and 2,962g/t silver

Espiritu is the first target of many that Cornerstone and Sunstone intend to follow up in the current drill campaign at Bramaderos

At the E-11 gold-silver target at Bramaderos, soil sampling results have defined a coherent gold-silver-zinc anomaly measuring 300m x 100m

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Sunstone has commenced a 2,000m drilling program at the Espiritu gold-silver (Figures 1, 2, 3) and Brama targets within its Bramaderos project in southern Ecuador.

The initial five-hole, 600m program at the Espiritu gold-silver target is designed to test the depth extent of high-grade trench and rock chip samples and is expected to be completed in early October with assay results expected in mid-October.

In addition to the preparation for drilling over the past few months, exploration teams have been advancing work on Espiritu and on other Espiritu-style targets that are located around the porphyry systems at Bramaderos.

Geological mapping and in-fill soil sampling have been completed at Espiritu and are well advanced at E1, E3, and Espiritu Norte. Similar programs will be undertaken in coming months in other areas such as E2, E10, and E11 (Figures 1 and 3).

In-fill soil sampling at E-1 has outlined a coherent gold-silver-zinc multi-element anomaly over 300m by 100m. Previous rock chip results from E-1 identified areas of highly anomalous gold and silver in bedrock (up to 32.5g/t Au and 271.5g/t Ag). Limited historical drilling at E-1 is considered to have been ineffective because it was orientated parallel to the interpreted mineralized structures, instead of drilling across the structures (Figure 4).

Should drilling at Espiritu be successful, a pipeline of similar targets will be advanced to the drilling stage over coming months. These may include additional gold-silver geochemical targets in the southern part of the concession at E5, E6, E7, E8 and E9 (Figure 1).

About Bramaderos

Measuring 4,948 hectares, the Bramaderos project is located approximately 130km from the Loja provincial capital in southern Ecuador. The project is easily accessible via the Pan American Highway that crosses the property.

The Bramaderos concession is owned by La Plata Minerales S.A. (“PLAMIN”), which in turn is owned 87.5% by Sunstone (the project operator) and 12.5% by Cornerstone. Cornerstone’s 12.5% interest is carried by Sunstone through to the start of commercial production and repayable at Libor plus 2% out of 90% of Cornerstone’s share of earnings or dividends from the Bramaderos project (see news release 20-01 dated January 7, 2020).

More information about the property can be found at www.cornerstoneresources.com .

Qualified Person:

Yvan Crepeau, MBA, P.Geo., Cornerstone’s Vice President, Exploration and a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for supervising the exploration program at the Bramaderos project for Cornerstone and has reviewed and approved the information contained in this news release.

Sampling and assaying

PLAMIN uses a fire assay gold technique for Au assays (FAS-111) and a four acid multi element technique (IMS-230) for a suite of 48 elements. FAS-111 involves Au by Fire Assay on a 30-gram aliquot, fusion and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) at trace levels. IMS-20 is considered a near total 4 acid technique using a 20g aliquot followed by multi-element analysis by ICP-AES/MS at ultra-trace levels. This analysis technique is considered suitable for this style of mineralization.

Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted ~1/28 samples. The values of the standards range from low to high grade and are considered appropriate to monitor performance of values near cut-off and near the mean grade of the deposit. The check sampling results are monitored and performance issues are communicated to the laboratory if necessary.

Sample security was managed through sealed individual samples and sealed bags of multiple samples for secure delivery to the laboratory by permanent staff of the joint venture. MS Analytical is an internationally accredited laboratory that has all its internal procedures heavily scrutinized in order to maintain their accreditation. MS Analytical is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 2005 Accredited Methods.

PLAMIN’s sampling techniques and data have been audited multiple times by independent mining consultants during various project assessments. These audits have concluded that the sampling techniques and data management are to industry standards. All historical data has been validated to the best degree possible and migrated into a database.

Rock samples are collected by PLAMIN’s personnel, placed in plastic bags, labeled and sealed, and stored in a secure place until delivery by PLAMIN employees to the LAC y Asociados ISO 9001-2008 certified sample preparation facility in Cuenca, Ecuador.

Rock samples are prepared crushing to 70% passing 2 mm (10 mesh), splitting 250 g and pulverizing to 85% passing 75 microns (200 mesh) (MSA code PRP-910). Prepared samples are then shipped to MS Analytical Services (MSA), an ISO 9001-2008 laboratory in Langley, BC, Canada, where samples are assayed for a multi-element suite (MSA code IMS-136, 15.0 g split, Aqua Regia digestion, ICP-AES/MS finish) and gold by Fire Assay (MSA code FAS-111, 30 g fusion, AAS finish). Over limit results for Cu (>1%) are systematically re-assayed (MSA code ICF-6Cu, 0.2 g, 4-acid digestion, ICP-AES finish). Gold is assayed using a 30 g split, Fire Assay (FA) and AAS finish (MSA code FAS 111). Over limit results for Au (>10 g/t) are systematically re-assayed (MSA code FAS-415, FA, 30g., gravimetric finish).

Soil samples are dried at low temperature, screened to 80 mesh (MSA code PRP-757); a 15 grams portion is then assayed for a multi-elements suite (MSA code IMS-136, Aqua Regia digestion, ICP-AES/MS finish).

Quality assurance / Quality control (QA/QC)

The MSA Analytical Laboratory is a qualified assayer that performs and makes available internal assaying controls. Duplicates, certified blanks and standards are systematically used (1 control sample every 20-25 samples) as part of PLAMIN’s QA/QC program. Rejects, a 100 g pulp for each rock sample, are stored for future use and controls.

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of projects in Ecuador and Chile, including the Cascabel gold-enriched copper porphyry joint venture in northwest Ecuador. Cornerstone has a 21.4% direct and indirect interest in Cascabel comprised of (i) a direct 15% interest in the project financed through to completion of a feasibility study and repayable at Libor plus 2% out of 90% of its share of the earnings or dividends from an operation at Cascabel, plus (ii) an indirect interest comprised of 7.6% of the shares of joint venture partner and project operator SolGold Plc. Exploraciones Novomining S.A. (“ENSA”), an Ecuadoran company owned by SolGold and Cornerstone, holds 100% of the Cascabel concession. Subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including SolGold’s fully funding the project through to feasibility, SolGold Plc will own 85% of the equity of ENSA and Cornerstone will own the remaining 15% of ENSA.

1 Target E1 has historical rock chip sampling that returned results of up to 32.5g/t gold, 271g/t silver and 0.16% lead. 13 samples were collected historically, along a ~N-S trench with 1m individual sample length, range gold 32.5 to 0.2g/t, average 2.7g/t. Range of Silver is 0.2 to 271.5g/t, and average 29.9g/t silver. Range of lead 7 – 1981ppm, with average 533ppm (0.05%). Note that grab samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.