Doja Cat Denies Beefing With Nas, Is Grateful He Notices Her on ‘Ultra Black’

There are no hard feelings between Doja Cat and Nas despite him taking a jab at her in his song “Ultra Black”. During an interview with Fat Joe on Instagram, the “Say So” singer claimed that she couldn’t care less about the diss, alluding that she respects him as an artist she grew up on.

“I don’t know, I’m just glad he’s still putting out music, ’cause I love him,” she explained when asked how she felt about being addressed by one of her favorite rappers. “I grew up on Nas, so to hear that, I’m like, ‘Damn,’ but also, ‘Damn!’ I f***ing love Nas, thank f***g God he noticed me.”

She went on saying, “I love Nas. So, I don’t give a s**t. He can say whatever he wants. I really don’t care.” The “Like That” songstress also shared that the jab didn’t change her opinion on Nas, adding, “If I love you, I love you.”

“I made jokes about it, but other than that, you will never see me beef with Nas,” she continued. “He might want to beef with me, but you’re not gonna see me beef with Nas. You won’t see me respond.”

Nas himself also had the same sentiment in his previous interview. “I just really was saying a rhyme that rhymed with ‘ultra black,’ ” Nas explained his lyrics during his appearance on “Power 106” in Los Angeles back in August. “I didn’t even think of it. It’s all love. It was just like, ‘Michael Blackson black’… It’s bars, it’s lines. We play with words.”

Nas sparked buzz after he rapped, “We goin’ ultra Black, unapologetically black/ The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black,” on the said song. It prompted fans to think that he’s referencing to the “Moo!” rapper’s past controversy after a video surfaced showing her joining a group chat full of white supremacists.

In response to the shade, Doja appeared to clap back at Nas by revealing that she’d be releasing a new song titled “NAS” next week. “If you know what I’m talking about, then you know what I’m talking about. If you don’t, you don’t,” she said in an Instagram Live session.

However, the singer made it clear that “NAS” is an acronym rather than a reference to the male rapper’s name. While Doja didn’t reveal what the title stands for, fans assumed that it stands for “N****s Ain’t S**t”.