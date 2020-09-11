Dodgers’ Joc Pederson reinstated from paternity list

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Friday that the club has reinstated outfielder Joc Pederson from the paternity list. In a corresponding roster move, the Dodgers relegated infielder Matt Beaty to the team’s alternate training site.

Los Angeles made these roster changes during a rare Friday off day. The Dodgers host the Houston Astros on Saturday and Sunday.

Pederson, a National League All-Star in 2015, last played versus the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 5. He went 0-4 with a strikeout in that contest. Across 34 games this summer, the 28-year-old is hitting .184 with six home runs, 12 RBI, and 25 strikeouts.

Comparatively, Beaty hit .220 with two homers, five RBI and 14 strikeouts in 21 games.

Los Angeles began Friday at 32-13 and 3.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres atop the National League West standings.