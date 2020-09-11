Disney+ testing ‘GroupWatch’ feature, set to roll out more widely this fall

Disney+ has created a lot of momentum with the streaming service gaining over 50 million users in its first five months. Now the platform is testing a new “GroupWatch” feature to make it easy to watch your favorite Disney+ content with friends and family when you’re not together.

Reported by The Verge, the new Disney+ “GroupWatch” feature is showing up for some users in Canada and should start rolling out to more countries in the coming weeks:

The Verge confirmed that GroupWatch is currently being tested in Canada for some Disney Plus subscribers, but the company is expecting to roll the feature out to other markets this fall. The feature allows people to stream any movie or TV show on Disney Plus as long as all participants are Disney Plus subscribers.

The move comes after we’ve seen many other platforms and third-parties add the same functionality over the last few years. During the testing period, GroupWatch allows Disney+ subscribers to invite up to 6 people to join a watch party.

Is this something you’re excited to see on Disney+? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

