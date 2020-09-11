Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite feature of her phone

Deepika Padukone has proved her mettle time and again as an actress. Her acting prowess has got her to the top of the ladder of success in Bollywood. Currently, she is deemed as the reigning Queen of Bollywood. The actress has been at the top for a while now but what the audience totally adores about her is her simple approach in life. The actress loves and respects the little joys of life and therefore when she was questioned about the best part about owning a top model phone, she said that it is the group selfie she can take with it as it brings people together.

The actress said, “My favourite would be the groupfie. I personally don’t enjoy taking my own pictures, to me personally they don’t mean anything. I think it’s always nicer when you share special moments with people and you know we see people huddling up to get together in a picture and I feel those moments are way more fun.” Sweet, isn’t it?