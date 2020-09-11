Woot today is offering the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in refurbished condition. Prices start at $229.99 for the 64GB iPhone 8, and increase to $279.99 for the 256GB iPhone 8.

Note: is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If you’re looking for the larger-screened iPhone 8 Plus, Woot is offering the 64GB model at $339.99. At the time of writing the 256GB iPhone 8 Plus models have sold out. In comparison to Apple’s refurbished prices, you’ll typically find the iPhone 8 for $339 to $469 and the iPhone 8 Plus for $379 to $509 on Apple’s refurbished store.

Amazon Prime members get the usual free standard shipping on their Woot orders. These iPhones are expected to have a moderate level of wear and tear, but have been tested to be in full working condition.

They come with a 90-day Woot warranty, and only three can be purchased per customer. Head to Woot before the deal expires later today, and you can also check out Woot’s flash sale on a refurbished 15-inch MacBook Pro from 2019.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

This article, "Deals: Woot Discounting iPhone 8 Models From $229.99 in New Flash Sale,quot; first appeared on .com

Discuss this article in our forums