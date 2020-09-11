David Adefeso Terrified Tamar Braxton’s New Show Will Make Him Look Bad!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

David Adefeso, the ex-boyfriend of Tamar Braxton, is scared that the singer’s upcoming show, Get Ya Life, will make him look bad.

“David does not want the show to air because he does not want to look bad, and have it affect his business,” a source told Page Six.

