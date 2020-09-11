Danuel House evicted from NBA bubble due to protocol violation

The NBA confirmed on Friday that Houston Rockets forward Danuel House has left the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex bubble site after he violated league guidelines.

In an official statement, the Association said:

“The NBA has concluded its investigation of a recent violation of campus health and safety protocols. The findings are that: “Houston Rockets forward Danuel House had a guest in his hotel room over multiple hours on September 8 who was not authorized to be on campus and no evidence was found that other players or staff had contact with the guest or were involved in this incident. “Mr. House is leaving the NBA campus and will not participate with the Rockets team in additional games this season.”

House, 27, was in headlines earlier this week after reports emerged that he allowed an unidentified unauthorized woman into his hotel room. He was banned from playing in Houston’s Game 3 and Game 4 showdowns versus the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers lead the series 3-1.

House averaged 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds across 23.5 minutes per game over the first two contests against the Lakers. He averaged 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds in the series win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.